Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Livestream Replay

An unknown past, a culture both near and far, a vast world to discover, a war about to destroy everything... Find out what all this has to do with Massive Entertainment's new adaptation of the Avatar universe in our livestream replay where we spend two hours playing the new adventure title that promises to delve deep into the history and background of this exciting universe that has already touched so many people... And you? Are you going to miss this intense story?