Arucas Gaming Fest - CB Gran Canaria's Sitapha Savané Interview

Within the framework of the Arucas Gaming Fest we had the pleasure to sit down with Liga ACB basket league legendary center and CB 'Granca' president Sitapha Savané. In the interview we talk about sports and inspiration mostly, including Savané's own and very special story, the better use of tech and video games, or how real world players can learn from digital games and simulators.