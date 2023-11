Super Mario RPG - Full credits sequence: From the Super NES until the Nintendo Switch

Have you seen the credits roll in Super Mario RPG for the Nintendo Switch already? Well, if you want to watch them again, play on to enjoy this tribute full of Easter eggs, a side-scrolling marching band going from the SNES' 2D sprites and MIDI chiptunes to the Switch's 3D graphics and fully orchestrated soundtrack. After all, it's been a lovely adventure "since 1996"...