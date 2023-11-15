Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario RPG - Watch all 6 Triple Moves

The Triple Moves are the most spectacular CGI attacks a Mario RPG game has ever seen, and you have six possible combinations depending on the three lined-up characters from your party (Mario, Mallow, Geno, Bowser, Peach). Here we've captured gameplay moments as follows: - Spare-Us-All (M-P-G) - Healing Rainbow (M-P-M) - Starry Shell Spike (M-P-B) - Clown Car Barrage (M-M-B) - Shooting Star Shot (M-B-G)

