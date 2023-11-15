Super Mario RPG - Watch all 6 Triple Moves

The Triple Moves are the most spectacular CGI attacks a Mario RPG game has ever seen, and you have six possible combinations depending on the three lined-up characters from your party (Mario, Mallow, Geno, Bowser, Peach). Here we've captured gameplay moments as follows: - Spare-Us-All (M-P-G) - Healing Rainbow (M-P-M) - Starry Shell Spike (M-P-B) - Clown Car Barrage (M-M-B) - Shooting Star Shot (M-B-G)