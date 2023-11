Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Course Pass 6 - Full 150 cc Spiney Cup Gameplay with Pauline

Ok, this time around it wasn't on our first attempt, but on the second one we got ★★★ in the very last cup there will ever be in the legendary MK8 Deluxe, including Madrid (now we want Pauline as its mayor), Rosaline's track, the amazing SNES Bowser Castle, and the unforgettable Rainbow Road from the Wii era.