Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Course Pass 6 - Full 150 cc Acorn Cup Gameplay with Diddy Kong

We get the three star rank ★★★ in our very first attempt at one of the two last cups added to MK8 Deluxe via DLC. See how to race through the four races (Rome, DK Mountain, Daisy Circuit, and Piranha Cove) with the new character!