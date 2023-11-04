Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Could Exilium be the next big roguelike boomer shooter?
Project manager Carlos Antezana and lead programmer Mario Sants from Exodus Studios joined our David Caballero at the IndieDevDay to describe the very promising premise behind skill-based retro-shooter Exilium.