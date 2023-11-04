Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Ancient Kingdoms
HQ

Daniel Tizón on how Ancient Kingdoms is like World of Warcrat meets Stardew Valley

Daniel Tizón is the main dev at Ancient Pixels and at the IndieDevDay he explained our Rebeca Reinosa how Ancient Kingdoms wants to pay homage to WoW-like old-school RPGs with a board game twist and a pixelated paint coating.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor interview here at the Indie Game Dev Day I'm today here with Daniel, which is the main developer of Ancient Kingdoms, the game that we have here behind and, well, we wanted to know a little bit more about the game, so if you can give us an overall idea of the game Ok, Ancient Kingdoms is an RPG of the old school and people that have played the game said it is like World of Warcraft meets Stardew Valley It has a lot of features of board games, for example you can choose a class from a array of classes like cleric, warrior, wizard and you can customize your character and there are thousands of pieces of equipment that you can load from bosses, there are dungeons and about Stardew Valley we have houses, you can buy a house, decorate it and you also can gather plants, alchemy, mining and so on So plenty of things Yeah, of course And what can you tell us about, well, the difficulty of the game, because when you say World of Warcraft and Stardew Valley you can mix like some different difficulty levels, so it's going to be challenging, it's going to be both of them We have tried to do the game challenging but also to have an easy learning curve So everybody be able to play without having to read a guide or tutorial And you also have high end dungeons that are difficult to defeat the bosses and so on And because it is a single player RPG but you also can play with your friends up to four people playing online together you can play with your friends and it is a bit easier And you can mix those classes, no? Just in World of Warcraft to just defeat difficult bosses for example Yes, yes, that is very important because if you play with a healer like a cleric or druid and a tank, a warrior and DPS that is like the perfect group to defeat the most powerful bosses in the game And what can you tell us about the story and the background of this really interesting universe?
What can you tell us about the main character, the story behind?
Yes, there is a main questline where you get involved in the story and the rich lore world of Erathiath Erathiath is the world that is involved in the game and it is very rich in lore and it is related with dragons ancient gods and it is a very interesting story And who is the main character? Does the main character have their own story or what are we doing in this universe?
Well, the game starts in the end of the second age of the video game and you are like the protagonist, the main hero that the world of Erathiath needs to defeat the new main age And is it going to be or it pretends to be like a long game to just enjoy it for a thousand hours, maybe not that many but is it going to be like a long experience, right?
Yes, our idea is to release the game with 60 hours and we pretend to continue expanding the game with new updates and even DLCs And what kind of DLCs can we expect? I know that maybe it is too early to just but what can we add to this experience?
Well, we already had planned one DLC where we pretend to release new places for the game, a new big area and a lot of new dungeons, bosses, new equipment And this is your first game, right? How do you feel about just being able to show it here, to just receive the feedback from your players, how do you feel?
We have been working on this game for 4 years and last year we already went to some events like this one and we received a lot of feedback from players and for us it is very very important, we are modifying the game according to the players and the people that test the game And I've heard that it's a demo available maybe for those who want to play it, so can you explain us how can people play the game if they want to at this state that it is right now?
Yes, at the moment if you join to our Discord channel you can test the full game, the current state of the game and I release weekly wheels with the current state of the game so you can play with your friends And when are you planning to release it more or less, what are your plans? And on which platforms can we enjoy it when it is fully released?
We would like to release it for PC and consoles but at the moment we are working in the PC version and we hope to release it for PC and Steam Dev Well, I think that would be it for today but thank you so much, we are really looking forward to just play it, we just talked to you to play it and you should do the same guys because it looks amazing And thank you so much for joining us, good luck and see you really soon! Ok, thank you!"

Interviews

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More