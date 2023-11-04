Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Daniel Tizón on how Ancient Kingdoms is like World of Warcrat meets Stardew Valley
Daniel Tizón is the main dev at Ancient Pixels and at the IndieDevDay he explained our Rebeca Reinosa how Ancient Kingdoms wants to pay homage to WoW-like old-school RPGs with a board game twist and a pixelated paint coating.