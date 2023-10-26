Alan Wake 2 - Video Review

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Remedy Entertainment's latest title puts us back into the shoes of the famed writer as he looks to escape the Dark Place, while co-protagonist Saga Anderson unravels an unsettling mystery. Here are our thoughts on Alan Wake 2.