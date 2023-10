Two Strikes - Retro Reactor's Danilo Barbosa Interview at IndieDevDay

We swear Retro Reactor has no affiliation with Gamereactor, but it's just that, other than such an awesome name, we loved how these guys hand-draw their fighting games in Brazil. In Barcelona the studio's owner and solo developer told us about inspiration by Akira Kurosawa's samurai movies, differences coming from the first entry, tactical mind games, and more.