CLeM - Mariona Valls IndieDevDay Interview

We knew Mariona from Agatha Knife and more, but now the art director and co-founder at Mango Protocol talked us through this "a little bit creepy" puzzlevania, the fourth into the Psychotic Adventures universe, at the indie event in Barcelona.