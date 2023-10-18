Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Shadows on the Walls
Raccoon on how Shadows on the Walls is about cosmic horror and not jumpscares in VR

At IndieDevDay we stopped by one virtual reality project and it was Raccoon Game Studio's. Here CEO & producer Jorge Gutiérrez shares all the deets while a player enjoys in the background and unwillingly hits our interviewer.

Audio transcription

"We're at the IndieDevDays in Barcelona and as you can see I think in the background we are we got to see our first VR game here at the show which is Shadows on the Wall and you know I'm into VR I like VR so thank you so much for joining us. How would you describe sort of the concept the genre of the game that this user over here is playing? Yeah so what we're trying to do we're trying to bring cosmic horror into VR so basically bring the the essence of the myths from Lovecraft to a VR game and it's gonna be you're gonna play as a as a character that the name is James and it's gonna be full exploration full horror and full puzzles so if you guys like that genre you should put on your Full horror does that mean a lot of jump scares or does that mean thriller in a more sort of tense atmosphere way? Yeah we're gonna use the atmosphere to in a sort of way attack the player so we're gonna use the atmosphere the sounds the sound effects to produce that fear to the player we don't really like jump scares so it's gonna be one or two but it's gonna be it's gonna make us it's gonna make sense in the in the scene you're gonna sense it. What can you tell us about the story what's going on here which player which player are you what characters are you are you putting your shows on and what can you spread in terms of what what do we have to do here? Okay so the game like in every cosmic horror game or story or myth you are no one you're James which is just the night guard in the museum and basically you arrive to the museum and you start feeling that something is wrong and you start to exploring and you find someone that's gonna give you the information that hey I did something that I shouldn't do and this is happening I cannot reveal much because I want the players to explore that and to have that first feeling for the sounds but I promise we are working a lot to make it this as a cosmic horror as possible. And you know with VR always there's been the matter of the locomotion how do you guys how can we spread to to walk inside a game are you doing teleporting are you doing stick walking what can you spread in terms of traversing the map? We're gonna do everything you're gonna have teleport you're gonna have progressive which is just like walking normal we want to bring all the accessibility as possible to the player so they can choose the way he plays or she plays you know we don't want to restrict that part of the gameplay to just one type of play we want to bring the options to the option menu where you can choose your own experience if you want full dynamic switches you can have it if you want snap turns you can have it that's up to you you're gonna make your own experience so you will have the options for it. That about the navigation I just got touched in the back so what about the gestures what can we expect to do with the with the items we collect and with with a sort of I don't know if there is any sort of combat into the game? About the combat it's not it's not gonna be a really a combat because if we talk about myths like the entity that's gonna be haunted you it's way above yourselves so you can scare them away and about the the gestures and the controls and the puzzles we are really aware that not everyone has this massive space to play at home so what we did is design all the puzzles to make it you can play sit down or you can play stand up and you just need the circle to play the game you you don't need that much space to play the game to enjoy the game. Is this your first game? No it's actually our second one so we start with Entropolis which was the first game we used to understand what we can do and we cannot do in VR it's a shooter it's a 90 it's like a point-blank in VR like to make it simple and we use all that knowledge to make this happen to make shadows on the walls. And speaking about VR itself in a in a broader term you know we were expecting VR to grow slightly faster as of late I don't know how you guys feel about you know PSVR 2 releasing and perhaps not being as successful as we were expecting it to be and other you know other headsets are going to release in the upcoming months so how do you feel about the the moment in time for you guys to release this game and in the moment that that VR is right now? I think as if I have my opinion as a user as a developer as a developer what I say is that we need to start making better games to for Meta, Pico and other companies to take us seriously because we saw a trend in the last years where it's like Entropolis, Entropolis could be a really fun game but it's a small game for the things the companies want so that's why we went to make Shadows on the Walls because it's that that is that next step and we actually got a really good commitment and response from the companies. But it's true that as a user it looks like it's taking a longer time to bring more things to the platform and and more games and more software but it will come it will come like the problem with VR is like making a game in VR is not making a game in PC it's way harder it's way harder so as a developer the only thing I could say is like please have patience with us because you know. At Gamescom we were taking a look at Glassbreakers by the Moss guys by Polyarch and they they're releasing a free-to-play game and I don't know if if you think like the models have to change in VR as well like coming coming to free-to-play coming to subscription models or you think we could stick to fixed price traditional one single download model. I think the only reason we're thinking that way that we should do free-to-play games or subscription games or service or games as a service games on VR is because the 90% and I include myself with Entropolis the 90% of the games the quality of those games were just okay with the platform. We need to I think we need to bring high piece like this for example or Seventh Guest or Red Mata games like that that have their own IP and we can expand that universe and create more games like that. When we show to the public that we can make games that way and with with a quality that doesn't have anything to to fear with PC that's when the people will switch off and it will be willing to spend like 30 30 euros or 40 euros in a VR game. And build from the ground up for for VR totally I totally agree there. So what's the status of the project and when can we spread are you guys releasing a demo or when can we get our hands and our heads into it? So this is the vertical slice we actually did this in one month we have not a long way to go for the demo but we have maybe a couple months so maybe in couple months we will have a demo on Steam available and obviously we'll put it on Pico and Meta as well. And Meta standalone? So it's not PC VR only?
No no no this is this is actually Meta standalone we are doing the things for Meta standalone and the thing about the game or game is that if the game the text that is playing on PC it will get the standard of PC and play on that so you will have the graphics of the PC. What about the PSVR 2 and the upcoming Meta Quest 3? I would love to speak about that but I have an NDA I can't speak a lot but about the PSVR 2 we are talking with Sony about it and hopefully we will have the dev kits to make this game and Entropolis possible on that."

"Thank you so much for your time I have to move from here because I'm about to be punched in the face so good luck with the project it looks fantastic thank you"

