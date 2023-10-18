Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Raccoon on how Shadows on the Walls is about cosmic horror and not jumpscares in VR
At IndieDevDay we stopped by one virtual reality project and it was Raccoon Game Studio's. Here CEO & producer Jorge Gutiérrez shares all the deets while a player enjoys in the background and unwillingly hits our interviewer.