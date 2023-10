Digital Sun on how Cataclismo is something bold and new for the studio behind Moonlighter and Mageseeker

After the successful and pixel-art-drawn Moonlighter and Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, Digital Sun are embarking on a completely different adventure with Cataclismo, a 3D strategy game. Here business developer Albert Millán tells us all about the game at the IndieDevDay.