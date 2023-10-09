Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Facies Hermetica
Red Mountain on why Facies Hermetica is a very special roguelike deck builder

We caught up with creative director José Carlos Montero at the IndieDevDay to learn more about this very promising turn-based tactical game sporting some unique artwork and an exciting historical lore revolving around alchemy and medieval Toledo.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back, we're still here at IndieDevDay just getting to know better more interesting games such as this, such as Facies Hermetica which is a really interesting title and we're here with José Carlos, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you very much. And well can you introduce us a little bit this game because well I can just say for the moment that it's like turn-based combat, an RPG adventure but with a really interesting background so maybe you can introduce it. Sure, okay, Facies Hermetica is a roguelike deck-builder not exactly RPG and in that case we are immersed in an alchemical world in which you are going to go deep, go deep this time, you are not going to make potions like the classic alchemy games you know, so you have to learn from the old traditions in alchemy and you are going to use cards that you have to craft, you have to improve using alchemy methods in your laboratory to go through an alchemical Toledo. Toledo is a medieval city in Spain, it's quite known here in our environment and I think we got a game which is a mix from Slay the Spire and XCOM and you can use a movement which is assigned randomly to every card to limit the movement in your environment so we got a different game, we have different mechanics and I think we got a really really funny game so you have to play it and enjoy it. Of course, I'm really looking forward to play it but now that we've talked about this alchemy, usual alchemy but different in somehow and this using cards which we have movements and spells and different abilities, how this alchemy is going to affect to these cards? I mean for example are we going to have some elements that are going to affect to the enemies? Sure, we got the triad, the classic triad system in which you are going to use sulfur, salt or mercury and every element is going to affect in the health if you are losing against the other element or in double damage or whatever you are going to affect your enemies so I think we got a different game and please enjoy the game because it's quite different to anything you haven't seen before."

"I've just been able to just see a couple of gameplays from different people here but what kind of enemies can we expect from a medieval Toledo?
Okay, every enemy has been extracted from the old books of alchemy so you are going to find things like, well, a snail with a head of an old man with a rabbit over him, you are going to find, not sure, green lions, a dragon, a kind of elf over a dragon with three heads, well there is a crazy thing which is a kind of three-faced man with breast of woman and a tale of Siren giving a sun in his right hand and a moon in the left hand so everything is a little crazy I know because in that time all that kind of beings was absolutely creative that they was, well, crazy creating this kind of beings you know well I think it's lovely art and I enjoy a lot looking that different enemies that the common ones you are seeing in the games today and talking about style and about this background that we have behind because it's all based on old manuscripts and all that but also on Toledo so can we actually explore this kind of medieval Toledo? Are we going to get through different landscapes?
Sure, in fact we get a narrative, we have a history to show to the people and in our narrative you are going through different parts of Toledo for instance you are going to start the game outside of Toledo in the in the walls of Toledo then you are going to go in the urban part of Toledo for instance entering into the bisagra door, the name is bisagra like I don't know it's hint no no or I don't remember the name in English so sorry you are going through different jails for instance the Hercules caves, the cathedral, the library so you are going to go on a lot of different scenarios of Toledo that we are well we are creating a stylized representation of that aspect of the city but you can go and enjoy different environments you know it's our our idea about that a chemical Toledo. And why did you pick up actually Toledo because in Spain actually we have several medieval spaces that we can use so but well Toledo is very close to me because I'm from La Mancha so I thought we can create a game based in our local history so I decided to use Toledo because it's quite representative of the imperial capital I don't know which is the main city in that 16th century so it was perfect to recreate a chemical city in that moment so it was quite simple for me I decided to do in the most important city in that moment. Talking about this background, this development in general because as you're showing with your amazing t-shirt this is not your first game your first game was Crown of Who and well we want to know now that you're developing this one now that you have like a super different project in your hands what have you learned from this first title to your second one? Well we learned a lot of things we are putting a lot of effort on planify on design previously so this time we have started thing with more in a quiet way thinking a lot about what we are going to do planifying every aspect of the game working a thousand hours on designing combats on designing progression on designing economic system so we have spent a lot of hours more than in the previous game to create a more deeply adventure that in the past so it's a different game. And we're really looking forward to play it so can you tell us if is there any demo available for just people to play it how's the development going are you planning to show us something and to release it actually soon? Okay we are thinking about getting a playable demo which is maybe possible to play on Steam soon I have to I have to say that I cannot say no no more because we are not sure when we are going to release the game we are not sure when we can get that demo working the page but soon for sure. Fair enough and as I've said we're really looking forward so thank you so much good luck it looks amazing and we'll give it a try for sure so thank you so much for joining us today thank you very much enjoy the event and see you soon"

