Red Mountain on why Facies Hermetica is a very special roguelike deck builder
We caught up with creative director José Carlos Montero at the IndieDevDay to learn more about this very promising turn-based tactical game sporting some unique artwork and an exciting historical lore revolving around alchemy and medieval Toledo.