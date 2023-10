Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Worlds 4 & 5 Gameplay

SMBW is around the corner and here we show you a little bit of both single and multiplayer action on more advanced levels, including "Bloomps of the Desert Skies", "Rolling-Ball Hall", "Blewbird Roost" from the Petal Islands, and the now-famous "Trottin' Piranha Plants" Break Time. All as we switch between Mario, Toadette, Nabbit, Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach.