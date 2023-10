Here's proof that Forza Motorsport is much better optimised on Xbox than on PC

At Nürburgring we test Forza Motorsport for a comparison between Xbox Series X at 4K and PC at 1440p, and given the softness, the reflections, and the framerate you can tell the difference as our rig is a 32-GB OMEN 25L sporting an Nvidia RTX 3080 with settings at High and DLSS on Performance.