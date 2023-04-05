Gameplay & Graphics PC Comparison: Forza Motorsport VS Assetto Corsa Competizione VS Automobilista 2 VS Rennsport

We compare some of the biggest asphalt simracers with Turn 10's just-released racing game, including graphics, gameplay, and sound. All on PC and behind a Fanatec racing wheel, same config at 1440p, same track, same circuit setup, same car, same time of the day, same camera view. FM, ACC, AMS2 have AI rival cars, but let's keep in mind Rennsport is still in beta stage and doesn't include them yet.