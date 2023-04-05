Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gameplay & Graphics PC Comparison: Forza Motorsport VS Assetto Corsa Competizione VS Automobilista 2 VS Rennsport

We compare some of the biggest asphalt simracers with Turn 10's just-released racing game, including graphics, gameplay, and sound. All on PC and behind a Fanatec racing wheel, same config at 1440p, same track, same circuit setup, same car, same time of the day, same camera view. FM, ACC, AMS2 have AI rival cars, but let's keep in mind Rennsport is still in beta stage and doesn't include them yet.

