Forza Motorsport on the Asus ROG Ally Gameplay - Good promise, not very playable yet

As Phil Spencer himself has been promoting the ROG Ally as a sort of Xbox Game Pass handheld, we've just tried Turn 10's flagship racer on it. Impressive at first, as it renders graphics a Nintendo Switch wouldn't even dare dream to deliver, it still has several performance issues. Here we show you the solid 30 fps benchmark... but also the Windows crash, the slow texture loading and some worrying lag on both Xbox controller and built-in device controller. [Distorted audio comes from a faulty recording, not from the game itself].