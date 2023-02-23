Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Motorsport Xbox Series X VS Gran Turismo 7 PS5 4K Graphics Comparison

On console, same track, same time of the day and weather, same car, same camera view. We put Microsoft's and Sony's biggest simcades face to face in this gameplay comparison. For both, behind a Fanatec DD wheel, and at 2160p resolution, we've recorded the Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nurburgring GP track with rivals at noon from the driver's POV (as GT7 doesn't have no-wheel cockpit view). Which game do you think looks better?

