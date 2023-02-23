Forza Motorsport Xbox Series X VS Gran Turismo 7 PS5 4K Graphics Comparison

On console, same track, same time of the day and weather, same car, same camera view. We put Microsoft's and Sony's biggest simcades face to face in this gameplay comparison. For both, behind a Fanatec DD wheel, and at 2160p resolution, we've recorded the Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nurburgring GP track with rivals at noon from the driver's POV (as GT7 doesn't have no-wheel cockpit view). Which game do you think looks better?