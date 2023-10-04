Forza Motorsport - Weird and hilarious AI behaviour on starting glitch

Other than the added funny music and phrases this is completely real and unedited gameplay of what happened to us yesterday when we just decided to stay still on the starting grid checking some camera adjustments... only to see that the car behind us was completely unable to overtake us, hitting our rear bumper again and again like a possessed Roomba. Looks like for now Drivatars understand that you'll push the pedal to the metal right away... and their silly behaviour dictates they have to drive straight at first.