Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Forza Motorsport
HQ

Forza Motorsport - Weird and hilarious AI behaviour on starting glitch

Other than the added funny music and phrases this is completely real and unedited gameplay of what happened to us yesterday when we just decided to stay still on the starting grid checking some camera adjustments... only to see that the car behind us was completely unable to overtake us, hitting our rear bumper again and again like a possessed Roomba. Looks like for now Drivatars understand that you'll push the pedal to the metal right away... and their silly behaviour dictates they have to drive straight at first.

Gameplay

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More