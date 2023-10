Forza Motorsport - Full Intro & Tutorial Race 4K Gameplay

Not as spectacular as Forza Horizon 5's, but both always end in fireworks. Here's FM's full intro on Xbox at 2160p followed by the tutorial race in Hakone (Japan) with the 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R, which comes right after your first few minutes with the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray in Maple Valley.