Forza Motorsport - Subaru STI at rainy night Maple Valley PC full race Gameplay

Maple Valley is colourful and beautiful under the sunlight, isn't it? But here we wanted to see how tricky it gets when you see nothing because of both darkness and rainy weather from the seat of a 2019 Subaru STI S209 Forza Edition. In this clip we combine the solid 60 fps gameplay (cockpit view as we were behind the Fanatec GT DD Pro) with synchronised shots from the 30 fps replay of the same race. What do you think of the ray-traced graphics and puddles?