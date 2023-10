Forza Motorsport - Shelby GT500 at Spa PC full race Gameplay

We buy the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for 210,000 credits to give it a go at a misty Spa-Francorchamps to try out some crazy spins and drifts on our Fanatec CSL DD racing wheel. This has been recorded with an OMEN 25L at 1440p with maximum graphical settings.