Disney Speedstorm - Livestream Replay

On the occasion of its release as a free-to-play title, we've decided to get back in the karts of our favourite Disney characters to prove that we can be faster than the wind... and even faster than Mickey Mouse!

Audio transcription

"https://www.kenhub.com https://www.kenhub.com https://www.kenhub.com https://www.kenhub.com https://www.kenhub.com https://www.kenhub.com and that's it i i think the the the version that we played it was an early access and i don't know if they've officially released it right now and as a free to play i'm i'm not sure okay uh but i think it was like this okay so we're going to begin we're going to play like the campaign uh play some chapters some missions etc and just give it another try another try let's begin how are you my guys i hope you're ready i hope your Friday is going fine i hope your end of the week is going all right okay and this is the main menu now okay we have this well we have shops we have new offers such as this daily box open one let me now don't miss out get your free reward okay going okay let's see what chances do we have ah well not bad no goofy okay nice then we have it we want to claim another reward raising kicks get item it's for free just take it and that's it right so we're going to begin diamond in the rough play through the chapters to obtain rewards that's what we're going to do new upgrade part system okay the upgrade part system is being updated thanks to the feedback of our founders please accept this new upgrade part as a token of our appreciation for helping us improve disney speed storm during early access okay new gift from game launch amazing oh wow okay they're cool genie in a boo that's a boo go to race warning genies and mirror may be closer than they appear level 15 okay oh yeah i don't remember how to play actually but i'll try my best just like yesterday we were supposed to play another uh game today okay controller connected is it connected okay uh but well we change it for this but let's see if we can play it another time today's disney speed storm time i've read about this vehicle okay i need everybody come on genie everyone's don't remember how to play okay that's good um okay i think we've used the power okay get reaped oh my god easy peasy well haven't used the power yet with aladdin's music yes okay okay okay okay okay i don't know what i what have i done but okay i don't feel like this card super fast i would say that it's actually slow time like if i get on a brain or something yeah it's going faster but in general i would say that it's a little bit slow okay first one i don't know what what we've done but it's okay keep going oh my god how okay okay i want to win i want to win yes second oh my god turbo yeah let's do i was trying to do it every time that i had the turbo charge and when i felt like this card was a little bit slow but it's all right it's top three oh you win the race well doesn't matter no worries use manual boost for 20 seconds go to race okay ohana circuit i'm all warmed up and ready okay this is the characters that we have don't worry pal i like don't attack great more more more more as much as we can okay not enough resources can we upgrade mickey and ready to go no i just wanted to upgrade him not to pick him up game plus control connected really it's connected can you please please it's not connected okay right now please please perfect uh quit race quit race quit race no no no no i want to go with donald duck i mean i'm sorry i'm sorry i'm sorry but it's my favorite i mean it's not my favorite in general i'm ready for anything upgrade thank you gosh do we have enough resources oh yes i know okay don't worry i can't talk like donald duck that was awful but let's go i'm gonna win this i have to focus and we'll find out where i'm perfect perfect i love lilo on stage it's not fun you see this one looks really faster and and more fluent than the the genie one let's go oh i'm not using my powers i'm stupid what have you done to donald me well this makes a little bit weird but okay final up already okay no i have to win please please please please come on really that guy is an awful person oh please oh oh and mickey was just that okay top three win the race with the race and use three skills it's amazing amazing we've done it amazing this time so proud of myself okay claim energy drink okay that's for upgrading our characters sultan circuit then we have the west wing which i don't know if it's from beauty and the beast more rewards parade route time for tea i'm spoiling myself i know but okay amazing let's go keep going let's keep going the best one for this guy okay we cannot upgrade this guy but i dreamed of doing something exciting you need to unlock prestige how can i get pro tips razor sharp i used to unlock and start off your racers the more stars they have the better the bonuses the racer provides oh it's not available at the moment so sad okay then we keep going we don't all die but i really want to i really want to control speech i'm sad i'm a having fun all alone it's just like me okay doing fine we're doing fine donald duck is fast we can do it what a shortcut oh he dodged me me okay no no no where are you going okay bye-bye hey no no no no no no no no go back go back now i have to stay closer final up it's all between jessie and and i okay bye-bye okay come on see if we can get a little bit closer okay bye-bye i don't know if this was the best way to go okay if she's closer again use this but i'm going to use it anyways okay okay let's go let's keep going let's keep going just two laps okay need to be fast this time final up first place amazing randallilo mexuli amazing golden pass new tier completed oh claim it going to claim everything trust me oh really but he's the character yeah he's a racer we're pretty far beyond the palace walls aren't we shall we fly i really like her suit ready okay max level okay okay okay that's all i guess okay what have we done welcome to collections okay so many things i'm a little bit lost check your races and crew members here investigate both characters selfies crew and cart parts you're still missing okay i don't care about that single player multiplayer can we play multiplayer ranked multiplayer regulated multiplayer local free play i mean what's regulated the player here you'll race against players of the same level only your skill matters winners get rewards win races with any racer to earn points reach milestones to get rewards easy okay maybe we could try out this one because we tried out these missions when we tried the early access version and well maybe it's time to just try the multiplayer mode let's see so okay let's go this is real people now okay all right okay okay okay oh my god it's way more difficult by the love already my god i'm going to lose my god what's happening in here okay okay oh oh my god hello ricardo yeah this looks nice in multiplayer mode it's kind of difficult i would say but the campaign mode is actually really easy and it's entertaining it's like you have both sides the easy side and the more challenging side let's try out another one maybe i don't know three or four races multiplayer races and then we can try out again the campaign if we don't feel like we're going to win anything which actually can happen but well how's everything everything's fine everything's fine doing and managing a lot of stuff but it's fine how about you how's everything going okay this be i'm very fast you know all right just remember 10 and 2 kind of wish i brought my lucky cricket feel like surrendering early okay all the same characters captain jack sparrow milan come on um okay okay okay okay doing more than fine this time okay okay okay let's see let's see oh please i don't believe it i can't believe it one okay please ah we're doing it fine and i failed everything at the very end no no no this is awful this is awful guys oh oh i can't believe it six oh my god this is not for me let's try it out one or two more okay just in case but okay what a reward okay that's that race let's see what can we do let's try it out guess racer pick any of your unlocked racers or use some of the available guest racers it'd be also cool to just try out new characters just like it happens in league of legends kind of wish i brought my lucky cricket you done i'll have to make this up as i go i've read about this vehicle deep breaths i got this feel like surrendering early yes oh no okay here we have it oh oh my god no please no well oh okay okay well second okay okay we've improved we've improved all that we need okay okay next reward okay more things you just upgrade the characters okay okay the single player what were we doing okay those are our characters missions and we've been doing this which is the season season two okay not bad i like this one mickey mouse at your service why mickey mouse why i can't play how i'm ready for anything i can't play with donald duck well i don't understand it but okay i guess i'll have to play with mickey mouse anyone else don't remember the name oh hey you doing oh yeah oh okay final up okay okay faster faster faster i think this character is all about going fast okay you see it's completely different the difficulty changes a lot captain gantu that was it gantu jumba is the inside gantu was the bad guy steamboat pete angel oh i didn't remember the name peace randall okay amazing keep going west wing we can claim this a new racer racer shots ah those are the shots that you have to collect for a local character step by step okay okay let's go this should be easy this should be easy what if we tried to upgrade this girl this makes me very happy more more so magical oh this is wonderful level seven where should we go let's try it out see it all reach top two three and or end what was the the older secondary objective me good luck everyone okay let's see okay um okay raging there you go guys here i go oh my god oh oh my god really yes this is but it was so close okay well i don't know if i like her i i feel like they're all really similar the only difference that i really felt is that the genie scar fell so slow i don't know if it's like that in terms of stats and all that but okay six parade route i wonder what new places we'll see where should we go i want to see it all the invasor ah shall we fly i misclicked oh my god yes okay maybe this hey what's wrong with you so fast i feel like sometimes you suddenly stop or just go slow but all of a sudden wow okay third place is okay who did that what the sentences of this character is like oh i'm not doing anything well just like in the movie so sorry she's like oh who did that it was me like i cannot do anything oops stop that okay okay oh hello oscar welcome to a brand new world how are you okay win the race with free drift boosts okay all the the secondary challenges or objectives or however you want to call it uh they're pretty easy to get okay claim now what do we unlock now okay just this okay that's it new offer available i can buy things i can buy jack sparrow do you want me to buy jack sparrow i mean i have that money and i'm not going to use it to anything else do you want me to try out jack sparrow oh why not no try it out boom golden curse suits really cool eraser unlocked wow it's strange these skills okay what i want to do is just to jack sparrow i have to do something collection level two okay of course victor donald duck's shirt okay um eraser now we have jack sparrow with this suit fly victory animation how would you like winning card oh we don't have it okay but we have this one okay ah wait wings this one wheels why not play nothing okay that's it no true tick true okay nothing then uh upgrade as much as we can excellent format interesting as much as we can excellent i won't regret okay perfect no we can't more okay um then single players season two back again chapter one let's keep going and let's try out jack sparrow if we can okay first seven then eight then all take what you can that's it give nothing back start race but i don't have any okay that's it that's it start race the old general let's see what can we do with jack sparrow but you see like the secondary missions is like basically try to win okay all right okay this was the tea party right oh come on so okay have the boost okay final lap oh perfect bye-bye okay let's see if we can get a boost oh there was a boost in there ah i missed it okay okay all right well careful now okay okay we're fine we're fine let's go fine next okay okay and i can just play with guys let's go keep playing 15 minutes left to just keep playing winning races i love lilo and stitch maps wow wow wow hey oh no okay final up ah way to throw it backwards okay are you enjoying the game then Ricardo yeah i mean it's fine it's i would say it's a little bit simple in terms of it's not easy to win these races um in this campaign mode and even less if you upgrade your characters and all that but obviously it's funny you can play with your with your kids for example you can just play with friends you can just have fun for a couple of times and it's completely free to play so that's it just because of that is funny to just i don't know play a couple of games or whatever okay against Jafar on an adventure okay and we have to we can't upgrade her let's go then but i'm a fast learner we have no choice okay we just win at least she was fast i'm deciding my own future sentences are goodbye okay i have an idea i have an idea hey excuse me yes yes okay okay see we can do it better okay this one's been challenging okay so i would say that mario kart is funnier at least in my opinion okay um but yeah i mean at least this one's free to play you have all these disney characters which is always good to have like familiar faces and recognize the soundtrack and recognize different characters etc so it's funny okay claim rewards okay let's keep going no what time is it okay we have time for maybe one or two more okay claim okay razor shots just i don't know because we already have it unlocked but okay chapter two big screen okay Jafar again i guess razor you don't have to defeat him okay let's go this sucks happy to go on an adventure this should be i want to use jack sparrow this map looks funny i wonder if this can go faster than carpet let's go yes see there are some times that it feels like i'm actually going slow i have an idea that was fun stop that how dare you was that me bye-bye so sorry how dare you i'm losing time there i want to go fast oh here i go okay okay yes okay oh let's go first place okay let's try out Jafar and i think we'll leave it like this because we don't have time for more this is so exciting eat my dust only one may win okay let's see yes really really because they trapped me there absolutely wow okay let's go gotcha oh wow let's go let's go okay his ultimate is really broken okay again okay second second yeah the music is really cool it's like a version of a friend super known songs yeah it's fine it's fine we've been racing against stitch okay well talk to you golden pass let's claim more rewards okay now this more coins and blah blah blah what can we get with these coins James Norrington crew pack baby just get a bonus starter pack this could be interesting in case you're using Jack Sparrow for example no there's no need to buy it because it's free to play and my camera is dying but it's free to play you can download it right now and start playing so don't blame me this time I'm not the guilty one and I'm not wasting your money because it's free so well we're going to leave it here guys basically because we've been playing the campaign, we've been playing the multiplayer mode and we've been giving it another time because I remind you that we played this title when it was on early access or something like that and and that's it it's a good game in general I mean I miss more or different abilities or not having any abilities at all and just having these powerups during the map just like it happens in in Mario Kart for example because the skills are really similar well besides all these ultimates and all that, the skills are pretty similar to everyone and I think that's one thing that fails and I feel like in the campaign for example the racings are a little bit slow there are some times that it can be a little bit more challenging than other times but in general they're like a little bit slow it's for that a bad game, no it's not, it's entertaining, it's cool, it's super funny to just recognize different characters all the music, the backgrounds and the songs that we all know and it's a free to play game so there you have it and you have a lot of rewards a lot of things, you just acquire more skins, more characters etc so it's not that bad where is free?
I don't know if on any on all platforms but on PC, on Steam it's free to play but I think it's free to play everywhere the game so you can search it for example, I don't know for example if in the switch ok let me give it a check ah ah it's free to play, you see?
everywhere, Ricardo, you can download it for free on Nintendo Switch on Playstation on Xbox and on PC everywhere so there you have it you have no excuses to just play it with your children, with your friends or all alone and give it a try for a couple of races so there you have it, I hope you've enjoyed it we've been playing it because it was released yesterday as a free to play game so there you have it, as we've said it's available on Nintendo Switch, PC Playstation, Xbox, etc on almost every platform and a game developed by developed and published by Gameloft so there you have it, I hope you've enjoyed it I had fun, as I've said there were some things that I'm missing but in general it's a good game and funny game so I'm happy just for that and well, see you next week with brand new, more releases with brand new and more titles and I don't know, with more messy gameplays, ok? but there you have it see you next week thank you for being here, have fun take care my guys and as always hugs and kisses to all of you see you next week, have a nice weekend bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye bye"

