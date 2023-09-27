Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Disney Speedstorm
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      Videos
      EA Sports FC 24
      HQ

      EA Sports FC 24 - Barça vs Sevilla Full Match 4K Gameplay PS5

      Despite being LaLiga's official game and renaming the competition with its brand, EA Sports FC doesn't include its current champion's stadium (not Camp Nou, nor this year's temporary arena in Montjuic), some players are poorly represented (look at Araujo or Gavi for example), others not even show in the game yet (such as Lamine Yamal), and the live squads are incorrectly updated (injured De Jong and Pedri insist on being part of the starting 11). With all this in mind, you can enjoy how we've recreated today's match with some impressive Seville representation, including their ridiculously detailed coach, José Luis Mendilibar. Will Lewandowski walk away with the ball tonight?

      4K

      More

      Videos

      More

      Movie Trailers

      More

      Trailers

      More

      Events

      More