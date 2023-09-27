EA Sports FC 24 - Barça vs Sevilla Full Match 4K Gameplay PS5

Despite being LaLiga's official game and renaming the competition with its brand, EA Sports FC doesn't include its current champion's stadium (not Camp Nou, nor this year's temporary arena in Montjuic), some players are poorly represented (look at Araujo or Gavi for example), others not even show in the game yet (such as Lamine Yamal), and the live squads are incorrectly updated (injured De Jong and Pedri insist on being part of the starting 11). With all this in mind, you can enjoy how we've recreated today's match with some impressive Seville representation, including their ridiculously detailed coach, José Luis Mendilibar. Will Lewandowski walk away with the ball tonight?