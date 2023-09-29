Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Forgive Me Father 2
      Here's all about Forgive Me Father 2 before its actual gameplay

      We saw the promising boomer shooter sequel in action behind closed doors at the Fulqrum Publishing booth, but as it can't be shown as of yet, here's all you need to know with Byte Barrel's CEO Ernest Krystian.

      Audio transcription

      "We're at Gamescom 2023 at Fulcrum's publishing booth and you know I'm a huge fan of comic books in general and also of XIII, the first-person comic book like all shooter and Mad World and in a way you know Forgive Me Father I didn't play the first game but it looks like something I should need play before and I did and so now you've got a second game which is more and better so thank you so much for joining us. Which would you say is the main difference coming from the first game? Well the main difference coming from the first game I think is in the mechanic part because now the players will be feeling more that they are punishing only for their mistakes not because yeah just happened and also yeah and also the graphic part it's much more improved than in the comparison into the first game because there will be more 3d elements and also the enemies will be feeling like in 3d they are made in 3d. How do you go how do you work with graphics to to sort of nail that comic book feeling in the way you sort of combine 3d elements with 2d elements and also you have now you you know now have a more complex lighting system for for us to use the flashlight for example so how did you approach that the whole graphics you know of the game? Well the main thing is that all the elements in the game are hand-painted and we have fully we have full control of how it will look like so and after that we are using also the special shader to make it more distinguished and it looks more distinguished and looks more like a comic book so that two things are combined and yeah and brings that such a good graphic the view and also more complex 3d elements what are now in the in the sequel will improve the feeling that you are in the 3d environment as a player. How does the flashlight change the gameplay? Oh before the flashlight the lamp has holding you when you are when you're trying to use it that you cannot shoot and at the moment you are charging your flashlight and you're free after you charge it you are free to use the light that is give you possibility to see in the darkness and use your mighty weapons to kill their all the enemies. And I like that you guys call this a boomer shooter so what can you tell you know fans of the first game and also someone like me who hasn't played the first game about the boomer shooter mechanics that you have I have respected here and that you keep here? Well it's different between the first part and the sequel but in the sequel and the most of the elements that are from the boomer shooter it's like a pickup elements on the map that you are you need to manage your resources correctly to not be out of the bullets or yet don't have enough health because you never know where the next pickups will be and when you can refill your your armor and health. And what can you tell us about the weapons and the abilities and the madness then players can use in this sequel? Well there will be a plenty of different weapons and as it was in the first game there will be not so regular as you know from the older shooters there will they will have some special and special graphic differences that are that are from the from the Lovecraftian universe and you can feel it when you will play it. And also the madness system it will be a really bit a little bit redone than it was in the first game and it will more be combined into the character and the character will be using it as a mighty ultimate skill but he can choose what kind of the skills he want to use it as the ult for his gameplay. And now that you mentioned Lovecraft and Lovecraftian sort of stuff the story itself what can you tell us about it is of course it remains paying tribute paying homage to Lovecraft so what can we spread in terms of elements and references to this sort of whole world? Well the most noticeable element of the first game and the sequel is the hobo guy what was called in the first... Happy hobo! Yeah happy hobo! In the sequel it will be of course there and we can relieve for the players that it is inspired on the Zadok so-called in the Lovecraftian novels. Anything else in terms of Lovecraftian elements? Well there will be plenty of different Lovecraftian elements but we are just inspiring of this novels not like bringing them into the game so the story it's like in the first game it is making from scratch by ourselves but are pretty much inspired by the Lovecraftian and now we continue the story of the priest so we can relieve some more facts from his life and from his fight what he's struggling with and why. And what is the status of the project and on which platforms can we expect it to release and when? Okay so at the moment the project is in advance development we are preparing for the early access which should be this year and also we you can expect it on the beginning on the PC platform as it was in the in the first game. And then on consoles perhaps? Well we'll see what this future will bring us."

      "Do you think it's going to be trickier to adapt it to for example the Nintendo Switch given the additional graphic you know the additions that you've made to the to the game? Yeah it could be a little bit trickier but I'm pretty sure that we'll handle it.
      I'm looking forward to playing it myself I was I was eager to play it but it's not playable yet so thank you so much for your time. Yeah thank you very much it was a pleasure to meet you."

