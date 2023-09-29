Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Here's all about Forgive Me Father 2 before its actual gameplay
We saw the promising boomer shooter sequel in action behind closed doors at the Fulqrum Publishing booth, but as it can't be shown as of yet, here's all you need to know with Byte Barrel's CEO Ernest Krystian.