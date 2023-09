From Alexander S. Douglas to Final Fantasy XVI: OXO Málaga Video Game Museum Tour & Interview

We were itching to pay OXO Museum a visit and here we finally did it. Right in the middle of the just-inaugurated Final Fantasy XVI Exhibition (an official collaboration with Square Enix), we talk with cultural director Santiago Bustamante and offer you never-before-seen video footage from the living museum three-floor experience, including playable retro machines, exclusive FF pieces, and experimental games.