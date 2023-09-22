Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Earthless (Gamescom 2023) - Will you be able to lead humanity to a new home?
We share with you our impressions of this complex sci-fi deck-building title in which every decision you make is vital. That's if you make any, of course, because with the amount of dangers that await us in space...