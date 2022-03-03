Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
A closer look at JBL Quantum 910P, 910X, 360P, 360X, and TWS Air
We caught up with JBL by Harman German head of marketing Rolan Melz to learn more about the manufacturer's newer headsets for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as about the lighter, more affordable gaming earbuds released this year.