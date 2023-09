A closer look at OMEN Transcend 16 gaming laptop and HyperX Cloud III headset

Here we stopped by HP's booth where OMEN's worldwide category gaming manager Prasanna Moghe and HyperX's field application engineer Mark Fuller detailed their latest products and showed off how the two brands are coming together. For the laptop we learn about its innovative audio solution and elegant white finish, whereas for the headphones there's some really smart engineering going into them.