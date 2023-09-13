Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Wardens Rising (Gamescom 2023) - Humanity depends on us!
Discover how stressful and fun it can be to protect our vital cores to save all of humanity in this video of our impressions of the title after trying it out at Gamescom and playing it before its release in one of our livestreams.