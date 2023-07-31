Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
We talk shapeshifting, druid class, roadmap and more on Path of Exile 2
Game director Jonathan Rogers and managing director Chris Wilson talks us through all things PoE2 as the ARPG keeps progressing towards its first real test in June next year. Here we discuss how to balance classes and transformations and much more.