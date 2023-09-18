Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Creator Daniel Piqueras on why AK-xolotl is one of the craziest roguelike twin-stick shooters
AK-xolotl just released but right before that we met its creator at the 2Awesome Studio booth at IndieDevDay and here he tells our Rebeca all about this pixelated action game, including how you nurture semi-random playable creatures...