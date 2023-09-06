Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Leximan
HQ

Bumbling your way to Greatness - Leximan Interview

The Knights of Borria are creating a narrative puzzle game like no other in Leximan, which not only has the unique mechanic of wordplay being your greatest ally, but also shows a touching story of finding yourself when you're not like other people.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone, we're here at Gamescom, we're here with the Knights of Borea who've just shown us Leximan.
I'm Alex from Gamereactor and I have to say, this is probably one of the most intriguing games I've seen so far at this show.
You play around with words as a wizard who's not really like other wizards."

"Could you just take me through the sort of, I guess, elevator pitch for Leximan and how, you know, why we should be hyped about it?
Do you want me to hold it?
So, Leximan is a narrative puzzler where you take the role of this bumbling fool of a wizard called Leximan and you run all the way through his life, putting together word fragments to create crazy and awesome effects in the world and kind of just wander through and destroy, well, not destroy, but mess things up as you go along."

"Oh, sorry. Anyone else want to add something?
I think you summed it up pretty well.
Nice.
And so it's, when you think about word games, some people might think, even though this sounds like a lot, there's a lot to do."

"Often you play a word game and you'll only have like three things that you can actually type or that you can actually put together but with Leximan, as we saw in just like five minutes of gameplay, there's not only stuff that you can sort of pick out from and piece together, there's also this overworld mechanic of you just being able to type in whatever you want and find a lot of secrets."

"Could you talk a bit more about how the sort of spells come about and what they can do in the game?
Yeah, I can happily talk about that.
Oh, yeah, sure.
Yeah. So the word mechanic is just a medium, oh, sorry."

"The word mechanic is just a medium to make battles more interesting.
The game is in no means educational and it's not just purely about the word game.
This is a game about surprising players.
We have tons of different mechanics like mini games all throughout the game."

"There's a big emphasis on the overworld, there's a big emphasis on the story and we have all sorts of things that will keep the player interested and we want them to feel surprised and like there's something under the surface with every moment of playing.
Anyone else want to add to that?
Can I add to that real quick?
Yeah."

"Like you said, there is, with other games, potential other games, there are only a couple of solutions or offers.
One of the big things we do is we, in the overworld specifically, when we're doing playtests, we watch people, what they do, and we take note of the words they try and cast.
Oh, that person's trying to interact with that bookcase by repeatedly typing Bean over and over again."

"Well, let's make that a thing.
That sort of stuff.
So we watch and we're like, ah, let's put that in.
And I want to raise something as well, that this isn't just a gimmick game where it's just, oh, type in words and have a lot of fun."

"You guys have done a lot to sort of craft a story here and make Leximan a character that's worth paying attention to along with the other cast of characters that he's going to meet.
Could you talk a bit more, perhaps, about Leximan's story and the journey he's going to go on throughout this sort of game?
The story of Leximan is all about feeling out of place."

"And even though it's mostly a comedy game, there are some very serious and emotional moments we want to talk about.
Kind of as indie devs who have made weirder games throughout the years, it kind of hits close to home to us for feeling a little bit out of place and doing things a bit out of the box."

"The kind of moral of Leximan is to kind of make everyone feel like they're welcome and stuff like that, and to place value in all sorts of unique skills.
So even though it's mostly like a comedy game, there is a lot there underneath the surface in terms of its story."

"That was a pretty good answer.
Just in terms of the visual design then, this game sort of combines a bit of nostalgia with something new.
You were talking about it a bit more in the presentation."

"You can probably put it in much better terms than I can just then.
How would you describe the visuals of Leximan?
So we go for this kind of what we call a retro surreal aesthetic.
So it's old pixel art, but everything's moving on the screen."

"We've got shifting graphics. Colors are always mixing up.
Everything's moving, and it gives this really surreal aesthetic.
Obviously, you can turn it all down if you feel like it makes you motion sick or something, but it creates this really cool, weird aesthetic that we're quite proud of."

"It's like a modern take on pixel art in a way.
We hope it's something new for you guys.
And to add to that a bit, this also bleeds into the soundtrack, not just the visual design."

"So when I've created the soundtrack, I've been sure to mix it with real orchestral instruments along with old-fashioned retro oscillators and things like that.
So it should feel very old but also new at the same time.
So yeah, that's pretty much it."

"Just finally then, have you guys got any sort of release time, release window, or release date even for Leximan, and what platforms can we expect to see it on?
So we're going to be releasing next year, and we'll be releasing on Steam.
Check it out. Thank you so much for your time, guys."

"Boom, boom, boom."

Gamescom

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More