Goodbye Volcano High - Livestream Replay

We go back to our high school days thanks to this narrative title in which we will have to deal with the existential dilemmas of our protagonist in the midst of the transition from adolescence to adulthood. In addition, we have many future plans and friendships that we don't want to leave behind... Will we manage to step forward and fight for what we want without leaving anything or anyone behind? Will we find new motivations? Discover all this and much more in our video!