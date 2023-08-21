Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Foretales - (Rebeca Let's Play)

This month, if you're a Prime Gaming subscriber, you can claim this narrative card title in which you must decide the fate of the world... whatever that may be. Decide how you want to be and how you want to deal with your own problems in order to save the world and... who knows, maybe even your own life. The choice is yours! Well, and maybe a little bit of the randomness of card games...

