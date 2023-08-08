Baldur's gate III - Livestream Replay

Last time we played Larian Studios' highly acclaimed and long awaited RPG we were eager to find out what would happen after our sad and decadent defeat. So, we decided to follow in the footsteps of our story and it seems that this time both our skills and our luck were on our side and... even if we didn't make the right decisions (morally speaking), we were able to move forward and had a great time.