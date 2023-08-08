Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Baldur's Gate III
HQ

Baldur's gate III - Livestream Replay

Last time we played Larian Studios' highly acclaimed and long awaited RPG we were eager to find out what would happen after our sad and decadent defeat. So, we decided to follow in the footsteps of our story and it seems that this time both our skills and our luck were on our side and... even if we didn't make the right decisions (morally speaking), we were able to move forward and had a great time.

Livestream replays

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More