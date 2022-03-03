Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WitchHand - (Rebeca Let's Play)

We have discovered the demo of a game that we already know is going to drive us crazy. It is a deck-building and survival title in which, as witches leading our coven, we will have to expand our horizons, discover new spells to face future unknown threats and much more. But beware of the witching hour, it can give you a hard time more than once! We hope you enjoy it a lot and that you add it to your Wishlist just as we have done!

