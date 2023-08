Rennsport - Monza Hotlap 21:9 1440p Gameplay

Our Felipe Moreno just tested Rennsport's closed beta 1.3 update at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza with the 2022 BMW M4 GT3. Here's how he makes a time of 1:49:795 in the third lap of a Practice session with the default settings. What is your best time at Monza in Rennsport?