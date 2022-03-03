Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Desktop Explorer - (Rebeca Let's Play)

Discover with us the demo of this title that promises to be a box full of surprises... Crocodile Company offers us this narrative experience in which we will have to solve puzzles and decipher the mysterious files hidden in this desktop to... well, maybe discover certain secrets that perhaps it was better to keep hidden... What would you do? Would you dare to go into the deepest folder of this operating system?

