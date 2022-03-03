Desktop Explorer - (Rebeca Let's Play)

Dansk
Discover with us the demo of this title that promises to be a box full of surprises... Crocodile Company offers us this narrative experience in which we will have to solve puzzles and decipher the mysterious files hidden in this desktop to... well, maybe discover certain secrets that perhaps it was better to keep hidden... What would you do? Would you dare to go into the deepest folder of this operating system?