Venba
Venba - Livestream Replay

We have enjoyed the emotional story presented by Visai Games in its recently released title, Venba. We will discover the past, present and future of an Indian family that emigrates to Canada in search of a better life for them... and maybe for the future members of the family. But sometimes life has other plans for us and it doesn't go as planned... However, we must admit that we have enjoyed every bite of this storytelling title.

