It might have no name and no world, but this is why Worldless caught our attention

The first indie project that caught our attention at the indie showcase at Gamelab 2023 was the soon-to-be-released Worldless by Noname Studios. Here producer David Sánchez tells us more about their fresh take on the metroidvania genre, including a minimalistic visual style, a story open to different interpretations, void entities, and turn-based combat.