Talking all things Aeterna universe with Aeternum's Hugo Gómez

At Gamelab 2023 we caught up with Aeternum's CEO, who was glad to discuss the different titles the studio is working on. On the one hand, three games based on the Aeterna universe: Noctis, which is being expanded with the story-focused DLC Pit of the Damned and later with the challenge-focused Virtuoso; Summum, which will release in September; and the 2024 sequel to Noctis, announced as Aeterna Lucis. On the other hand, there's the very secret Eden Genesis, set in a cyberpunk world.