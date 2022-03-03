Grow the Seed - (Rebeca Let's Play)

Dansk
As always, we seem to have a gift for discovering hidden gems and this time we've discovered a deck-building game in which we have to survive and make our little sprout thrive, grow and become a big tree. For some reason we found it very entertaining... although as it's a demo we still think there's a lot more to exploit its interesting mechanics and such a risky concept. What about you, do you think you could settle down and put down roots?