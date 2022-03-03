Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grow the Seed - (Rebeca Let's Play)

As always, we seem to have a gift for discovering hidden gems and this time we've discovered a deck-building game in which we have to survive and make our little sprout thrive, grow and become a big tree. For some reason we found it very entertaining... although as it's a demo we still think there's a lot more to exploit its interesting mechanics and such a risky concept. What about you, do you think you could settle down and put down roots?

