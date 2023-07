Learning more about Paradox Tinto and 10 years of Europa Universalis IV

Paradox Tinto opened doors three years ago as the seventh development studio under the Paradox Interactive umbrella and under the creative vision of Johan Andersson. In this interview filmed at Gamelab Barcelona 2023, head of operations Sonia Linares describes the successful run of the company so far, its focus on Europa Universalis, and the unique studio culture in the sun-kissed city of Sitges.