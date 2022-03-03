Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Land Above Sea Below - (Rebeca Let's Play)

Thanks to our constant browsing in the Steam shop, we've discovered this fantastic atmospheric puzzle-solving strategy title in which we have to build our island from tiles to prevent the sea from swallowing our fantastic creation. It sounds like a simple concept, but you'll see that when it comes down to it, it's not so simple... It still doesn't have a release date, as we've only tried the demo, but you can be sure that we'll be keeping a close eye on it.

