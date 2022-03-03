Land Above Sea Below - (Rebeca Let's Play)

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Follow us
Thanks to our constant browsing in the Steam shop, we've discovered this fantastic atmospheric puzzle-solving strategy title in which we have to build our island from tiles to prevent the sea from swallowing our fantastic creation. It sounds like a simple concept, but you'll see that when it comes down to it, it's not so simple... It still doesn't have a release date, as we've only tried the demo, but you can be sure that we'll be keeping a close eye on it.