Let's School - (Rebeca Let's Play)

As you well know, we love to enjoy the little demos that studios offer us and this time it's the turn of Let's School, a management title in which we will have to revive our old school practically from zero to help the students who need it the most. You might think it's just another management title, but we can assure you that it has a lot of little details to pay attention to that will make this a great title when it's officially released in a couple of weeks.