14 minutes full of more details on the new Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen just became one of the more promising games yet to be released in 2023 after its showcase at Summer Game Fest. Here we catch up with Hexworks' Saúl Gascón in the middle of the warm streets of Barcelona as part of Gamelab as the executive producer shares a ton of insight about the dark fantasy adventure, its two parallel worlds, and the different mechanics and inspirations that will shape the full experience as soon as in October.