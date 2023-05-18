Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Lords of the Fallen
HQ

14 minutes full of more details on the new Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen just became one of the more promising games yet to be released in 2023 after its showcase at Summer Game Fest. Here we catch up with Hexworks' Saúl Gascón in the middle of the warm streets of Barcelona as part of Gamelab as the executive producer shares a ton of insight about the dark fantasy adventure, its two parallel worlds, and the different mechanics and inspirations that will shape the full experience as soon as in October.

Gamelab

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More