More on why Été is the relaxed arty 2024 game we'd like to play this summer

Impossible's creative director Lazlo Bonin describes how in this watercolour first person adventure you collect droplets as a painter to both express yourself and to complete missions around your neighbourhood in Montreal.

Audio transcription

"Okay, we're at Summer Game Fest Play Days Day 2 and I'm kind of, I'm feeling relaxed now, I'm feeling good. Everything is, you know, rushing around and now I got to play this very relaxing artsy type of game which is Été. Thank you so much for joining us. It was, it was a pleasure and it was something different in terms of what you have to do but also in terms of how you express yourself Is that something that you wanted to achieve? Absolutely, we want to both like give the player an opportunity to wander and relax and take in the world around them but also give them toys to express themselves and play as a painter and a creative person. So you're a young painter who just arrived to Montreal and you sort of rent an apartment and then you start collecting droplets of painting to, for you to have something to express with, right? Exactly, so as you go around and explore the city and paint more objects in the city these objects will become available as things that you are able to paint just like if you observe them like studying them as a painter and then you can use those to paint artworks on canvas either creatively just because you're inspired or to fulfill some quests and commissions from citizens in the city we will ask from them. Something that I found that was interesting to me is that you have to sleep. You have to sleep for your brain to restart and for you to be more creative and more energetic the day after, right?
Is that something that you knew as artists yourselves? Totally, I mean I think sleep is extremely important as artists period but it's also a way to pace yourself in the city so that you don't go on an extremely long kind of expedition and just remember to take it in slowly and do a day, come back, paint after a long day exploring and do it all again the next day and yeah enjoy the summer at an ice base. And when you go to longer expeditions it's better that you use your bike so you have if I'm correct ten locations to learn more about Montreal and that's that's the way you explore freely I guess you have like a like a fixed path to explore the city and to learn more about the city? Yeah you'll unlock more locations as you progress through the main story but once you're in a location where you are really trying to make it open-ended so that you just follow your curiosity and whatever it grabs your eye you go in that direction and you're not set on a path. We really want to encourage the player to wander you know like get sidetracked and go in whatever direction is interesting to them. And other than you know you mentioned the quests that you complete for other characters and normally as far as I've seen normally request you to to collect some objects paint them and then add them to your album so that you can use them on the canvas right? So other than that how how can we expect to to relate to other characters and what sort of activities are we doing around? Right so Painting Artworks is your main mechanic for quests but you have longer cutscenes and dialogue choices to express your personality as you meet other artists in the city you'll meet a photographer a pianist and a bunch of other artists and trying to build a local artistic community through them to a longer main narrative. In case we haven't been specific about the game mechanics so it is a first-person game and you paint around from that perspective you can progress a little bit your capacity so you can throw these bursts of paint and paint a bigger surface and then you also have the painting mechanics for the canvas itself so what can you tell us about the sort of the design of these mechanics? Right so it's really kind of a loop that you go in between the two of them so you have an expedition where you gather more things and then you go into your canvas where you paint in 2D and what we really like about the canvas is that yes of course it grows with your expeditions but the stamps that you place on the canvas they're a little more advanced than the usual collage because you are able to spin them in 3D on the canvas itself which lets you create really any kind of composition you can spend time to be make serious and beautiful artworks or you can just be goofy and throw some humor in there it's really up to you how much time you want to dedicate in this. What have you seen created with that with that tool that looked completely crazy or amazing? Oh I mean people are so like the same prompt that we give for a given artwork we make them very loose like the restrictions are very very loose so you can be really creative so there's someone let's say the first quest we ask you for to make a still life you know fruits and a bowl and some people make it classically and then some people make a face with the fruits and you know they just go let their own creativity shine through and I think it's really fun for us. And you briefly mentioned that there is some narrative to it so what else can you tell us about you know what what is this artist gonna experience in Montreal and how the artist community is gonna evolve and what can we spend in those regards? Right so we're trying to make it a story that's really grounded in reality there's no you know dragon or anything coming out of anywhere so you are meeting young artists like yourself who are discovering themselves as artists and making their progressing through their own craft their own medium and you'll be trying to basically regroup artists together to save a building from being destroyed and create an artistic community in that building. The game works nicely already but but you said it's all also in development so what's the status of the project and when can we expect to to play and to paint on it? We're polishing and finishing up we can expect they were expecting an early 2024 release at this time. On which platforms? We only have PC announced right now. Thank you so much for your time looking forward to painting on E.T. Thank you so much"

