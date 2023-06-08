Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Saltsea Chronicles
Die Gute Fabrik on why Saltsea Chronicles is your next indie story-driven adventure to watch

After Mutazione, Die Gute Fabrik's next conversational adventure is about to set sail, and in this interview deputy story lead Sharna Jackson tells us more about its characters, its colourful art style, its quirky humour, or its embedded card game.

"okay we are at the play days of Summer Game Fest 2023 and we are taking a look first game we are seeing today is Salt Sea Chronicles so we're getting a bit salty to start with and this is, if I'm correct, a conversational point-and-click adventure full of text, colorful characters, really nice art, and cats yeah and cats! Yes, Salt Sea Chronicles is an adventure game, it's based on a flooded world 500 years after a flood and a crew are looking for their missing captain and that search takes them across lots of islands across the salt sea archipelago so yeah there's there's text there's lots of different lengths of text there is beautiful graphics in the style of children's picture books and read-a-graph there's a lovely soundtrack and there's also a card game within there as well called spoils which has different rules across the different islands there's lots to do inside of the salt sea world. Lots to do in very different ways because for the little I've played I could choose between different characters and then I could choose between different dialogue options and then all sort of affects what's gonna what's gonna happen and how characters relate to each other right yeah that's exactly right so yeah and every island you choose who you want to go with you can choose to pick characters up or let them go on certain islands and we've got this really cool branching safe system actually so for the example you played level four but that's just one version of level four there are three level fours in our game and you can come back to a choice you've made and then take it slightly different path if you want to yeah so all the choices that you make in Salt Sea Chronicles have consequences. And what can you tell me about the the tone of the story the humor I found some really funny sort of anecdotes and dialogue choices and you sort of define the characters around this right yeah yeah so the tone of it is warm it's open it's friendly but it's not soft there is some there's some real conversations in there about justice and what it's like to live in a world without police and how do we you know look after each other how do we find comfort in worlds like that but you know the writers room was collective that it wasn't just me writing the story there were up at one point six of us and we come from different worlds so I write children's books about about murder and art and my colleague is a poet and another comes from theater and somebody worked on television series so we're all coming with different perspectives on the story and I think that's what makes it so so rich okay and considering that background I asked you before for kids starting age 10 around 10 is good to start playing this game yeah I mean there's no violence in the game no but I think if you're 10 you can get a little bit more of the nuance that is in there so if you're 10 I think you'll like it no violence at all I could have used some violence to get rid of that bird there are ways to get rid of the boxer without violence yeah I see what you mean so for viewers that might not know how to how do you solve puzzles in this game and it's all about the conversations and your choices I don't know if the card game also plays into the puzzle solving or how does that work for example how could I get rid of that bird spoiler alert so there is a bird causing havoc on Los Gatos and what you need to do you need to smoke them out and to do that you need to use a herb sounds a bit sketchy but you need to do a herb and you have to find that by having conversations I know there's no there's no violence but yes it's all conversation and the card game spoils is not connected to that it's a separate separate thing so you have different modes of play within the game and finally tell us a bit more about the art itself it's of course full of text but it's surrounded by really nice art and even the text itself has different font styles for the different characters so you sort of hear their voices right so what is about the art and and you know the characters art as well and and the amazing environment art even though it's simplistic it's really good thank you so much so the art was all made by co-founder Nils Denneken along with his colleague Angus Dick and Rosanna Wang and it's amazing it's inspired by children's picture books and a technique called risograph so it looks like it's textured looks like paper and because the islands are so diverse as you know we're on Cat Island but you can go to an island that's an upturned cruise liner and there is so many different islands they all look so different but they're all with it with their own vibe and tone so I'm really chuffed that you noticed that and the design of the characters as well because a lot of work and effort went into that and went into all of it but that in particular and yeah because it's a lot of it there's it's a game that has a lot of text we really thought about the accessibility of it all and that's why you know it's differently indented there's different fonts for different languages like you noticed yeah we like really think about okay how are you gonna play this how long you gonna play it we'll have some short text here some longer conversations there and then the game spoils so you can you're always doing something a little bit different and for players coming from Mutazione what can they expect there any sort of references or parts of the games are similar in a style to Mutazione?
Okay well there's a similarity in the art style and our creative director Hannah loves to hide bikes within the game so you might find a bike or two as a little callback to Mutazione but Mutazione it was all it was like a soap opera a playable soap opera but Hannah and co-founder Doug Wilson were thinking about okay what would it be like if you could play more than one character in an ensemble in an ensemble cast and that is what Salt Sea Chronicles is when is Salt Sea Chronicles set in sale? Set in sale in 2023 so it'll be out this year and on which platforms on PC or Nintendo switch and PlayStation 5 thank you so much for your time Sharon. Thank you so much"

